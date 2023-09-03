National Pension Service Sells 4,569 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

National Pension Service lessened its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,569 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.17% of Bio-Techne worth $19,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 9.3% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 5.6% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.78.

Bio-Techne Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $78.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.47. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.22. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $90.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.84.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $301.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.71 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 15.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Techne

In related news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $717,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $7,068,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,224,563.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $717,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

