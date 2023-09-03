National Pension Service Sells 642 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

National Pension Service lowered its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at $208,645,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Snap-on by 50.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Snap-on by 183.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.
Snap-on Stock Up 0.7 %
NYSE:SNA opened at $270.52 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $200.75 and a fifty-two week high of $297.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.44.
Snap-on Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,680 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.29, for a total value of $1,353,877.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,760,191.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,963 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.30, for a total transaction of $2,592,995.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,680 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.29, for a total transaction of $1,353,877.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,760,191.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,896 shares of company stock worth $9,898,471 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNA. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Roth Capital raised shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.83.
Snap-on Company Profile
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
