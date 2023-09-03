National Pension Service Takes $3.24 Million Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

National Pension Service bought a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LW. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 155.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,928,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $172,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,415 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,368,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,302,000 after buying an additional 1,002,040 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 51.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,518,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,196,000 after buying an additional 859,733 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth about $84,036,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,657,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,148,000 after buying an additional 711,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW opened at $97.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.47. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.91 and a 12-month high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 84.65%. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

In related news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $652,310.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,597.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.40.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

