National Pension Service Takes Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 79,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 180.4% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 168,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after purchasing an additional 108,251 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 26.9% during the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 327,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,117,000 after purchasing an additional 69,393 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John Bullock sold 58,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $3,816,032.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,416,781.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John Bullock sold 58,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $3,816,032.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,416,781.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Mize purchased 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,153.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,848.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,999 shares of company stock worth $7,290,010. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darling Ingredients Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $61.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.24. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.77 and a 1-year high of $82.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.64.

Get Our Latest Report on DAR

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.