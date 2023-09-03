National Pension Service Takes Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 199,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,000. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.06% of Equitable as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equitable by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,108,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,185,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,098,000 after acquiring an additional 47,845 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Equitable by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Equitable by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 127,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 19,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EQH shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

Equitable Price Performance

Equitable stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.41. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.89 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.87.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Articles

