Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Reduced by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 44.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 700,080 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 549,758 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.16% of Netflix worth $241,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dudley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DMC Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Up 1.4 %

NFLX opened at $439.88 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.73 and a twelve month high of $485.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.91.

View Our Latest Report on Netflix

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 23,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.92, for a total transaction of $10,230,481.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,811 shares of company stock valued at $46,792,773 over the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.