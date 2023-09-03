Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Shares Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Free Report) by 110.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,916 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NRO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $32,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Price Performance

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $4.17.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0312 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.48%.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

