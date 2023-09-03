Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 130,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,116,000 after acquiring an additional 15,837 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the first quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2,117.8% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 152,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after buying an additional 145,620 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 72.5% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 265,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,546,000 after buying an additional 111,693 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 170.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,023,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,097,000 after buying an additional 1,276,551 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $62.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.91. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $76.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 9.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WRB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

