Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 8,342 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 28.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,342 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 130.0% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,578.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $184.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.00.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 0.3 %

AVY stock opened at $189.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.27 and a 200 day moving average of $175.22. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $157.28 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 31.13%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total transaction of $1,048,526.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,640.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Avery Dennison news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $892,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total transaction of $1,048,526.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,640.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

