Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 82.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,268 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 191.0% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 238,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,424,000 after buying an additional 29,757 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 14.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at $496,000. 62.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Nutrien from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Nutrien from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Nutrien from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.84.

Nutrien Stock Up 2.0 %

Nutrien stock opened at $64.59 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.37.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.30). Nutrien had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.78%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

