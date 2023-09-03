Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 82.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,268 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,030 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at $1,370,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at $323,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Nutrien by 5.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NTR shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $92.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.84.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $64.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.37. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The company has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 29.78%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

