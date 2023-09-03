Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,483 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,663,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,744,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124,230 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465,409 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,389,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $15.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $20.19.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $626.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ONB. UBS Group raised Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ONB

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 50,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $840,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 215,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,627,530.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp

(Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Stories

