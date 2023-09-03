Old Point Financial Co. (OPOF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on September 29th

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th.

Old Point Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

Old Point Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ OPOF opened at $17.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.27. Old Point Financial has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Point Financial

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Old Point Financial by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Old Point Financial by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Old Point Financial by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Old Point Financial by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Old Point Financial by 306.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 28,642 shares during the last quarter. 39.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on OPOF. TheStreet lowered Old Point Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Old Point Financial in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.