Old Point Financial Co. (OPOF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on September 29th

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th.
Old Point Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Old Point Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ OPOF opened at $17.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.27. Old Point Financial has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.22.
Several research firms recently commented on OPOF. TheStreet lowered Old Point Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Old Point Financial in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Old Point Financial Company Profile
Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.
