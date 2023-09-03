Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTTW) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 5th

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This is a boost from Ottawa Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Ottawa Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OTTW stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. Ottawa Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.29 million, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.94.

Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.71 million for the quarter. Ottawa Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 11.69%.

About Ottawa Bancorp

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OSB Community Bank, a savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company's deposit products include saving, checking, money market, and interest-bearing accounts, as well as certificate of deposit.

