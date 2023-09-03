Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,808 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $3,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $149.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.90. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $110.56 and a one year high of $158.66.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.50.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total value of $4,021,617.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 198,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,480,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.84, for a total transaction of $2,292,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,419.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total transaction of $4,021,617.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 198,121 shares in the company, valued at $29,480,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,783 shares of company stock valued at $9,023,216 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

