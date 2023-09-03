Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 37,989 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 256.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,812 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,989 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 411.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $581,559,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after buying an additional 5,274,984 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Micron Technology by 327.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,356,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $267,722,000 after buying an additional 4,101,975 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,570,088 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $818,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MU. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $70.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.40. The stock has a market cap of $77.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 1.35. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -17.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at $10,636,594.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,810 shares of company stock worth $14,589,150. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

