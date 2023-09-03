Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 47,890 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 66.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,437 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,890 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 15,770 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,500,002 shares of company stock worth $1,572,340,065 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

Intel Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $36.61 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.03 and its 200 day moving average is $31.43. The company has a market cap of $153.32 billion, a PE ratio of -166.41 and a beta of 0.89.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is -227.27%.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

