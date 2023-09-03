Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 7,102 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 113,808 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Callon Petroleum worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,607,202 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $449,433,000 after purchasing an additional 216,453 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 22.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,610,084 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $231,419,000 after buying an additional 1,210,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 8.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,649,408 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $127,766,000 after buying an additional 287,578 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,779,807 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $66,007,000 after acquiring an additional 261,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 958,436 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,548,000 after acquiring an additional 207,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPE opened at $40.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $28.91 and a 12-month high of $50.19.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $562.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.08 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business’s revenue was down 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CPE shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Callon Petroleum from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

