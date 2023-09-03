Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 43.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Chart Industries worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,970,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 952,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,505,000 after buying an additional 671,103 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at $76,717,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Chart Industries by 16.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,272,000 after buying an additional 609,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $65,111,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of GTLS opened at $183.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -397.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.38. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.44 and a 1 year high of $242.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $908.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.28 million. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The business’s revenue was up 124.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. CL King upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chart Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Chart Industries

Chart Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.