Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,142 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of TreeHouse Foods worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 5.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 18.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 72.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 15,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 52.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

TreeHouse Foods Trading Down 2.6 %

THS stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.89. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.56 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -33.81 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.26.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $843.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.84 million. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.49%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark Hunter sold 7,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $410,265.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,356.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

