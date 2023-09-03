Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,032 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 641.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $2,497,512.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,123.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.08.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG stock opened at $29.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.79. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 98.59%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

