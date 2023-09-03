Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 54.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 243,706 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Oceaneering International worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 250.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Oceaneering International by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 111.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OII stock opened at $24.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $24.75.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $597.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.33 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 10.40%. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Oceaneering International news, SVP Christopher J. Dyer sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $103,152.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,795.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

