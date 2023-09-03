Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,053 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,115 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Wix.com worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 13,352.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 860,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,798,000 after buying an additional 853,615 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 22,397.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,124,000 after acquiring an additional 687,380 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,826,000 after acquiring an additional 522,264 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth about $27,591,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its position in Wix.com by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 946,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,720,000 after acquiring an additional 306,740 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.19.

WIX opened at $97.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.60 and a beta of 1.26. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $59.87 and a 52 week high of $102.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.01.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

