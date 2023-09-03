Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,903 shares of the local business review company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Yelp worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Yelp in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 867 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Yelp by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $210,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 315,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,092,522.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $210,960.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 315,487 shares in the company, valued at $11,092,522.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $119,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,962,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,068 shares of company stock valued at $4,259,875. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YELP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Yelp from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Yelp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut Yelp from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.56.

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $43.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.15 and a beta of 1.49. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $47.59.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $337.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.96 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 3.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

