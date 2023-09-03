Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 446,137 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of SunCoke Energy worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 574.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,958 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 193.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,329 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on SunCoke Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on SunCoke Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

SXC stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $809.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.82. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $10.43.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $534.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from SunCoke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

In other news, SVP Phillip Michael Hardesty sold 16,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $153,242.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 182,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,793.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

