Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $3.45 Million Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,693 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.31% of PROG worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in PROG by 195.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,828,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,502 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,483,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PROG by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,267,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,147,000 after purchasing an additional 746,161 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PROG by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 826,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,765,000 after purchasing an additional 659,312 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PROG by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,129,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,966,000 after purchasing an additional 576,086 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PROG from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital lowered shares of PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

PROG Price Performance

NYSE PRG opened at $34.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.32 and its 200-day moving average is $30.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.11. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $44.81.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. PROG had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $592.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.09 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROG Profile

(Free Report)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

See Also

