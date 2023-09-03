Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $3.47 Million Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,116 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 186.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $92.04 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $93.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.77 and a 200-day moving average of $83.59. The firm has a market cap of $72.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 1.07%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 36.26%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James cut Activision Blizzard to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

