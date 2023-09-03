Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $3.56 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,023 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athena Investment Management raised its position in Analog Devices by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.8 %

Analog Devices stock opened at $182.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.38. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $200.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,051 shares of company stock worth $15,886,215. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

