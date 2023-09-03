Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $3.69 Million Stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALEX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 193.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALEX opened at $18.20 on Friday. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day moving average is $18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -135.38%.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground leases.

