Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $3.90 Million Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,512 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Gentex worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the first quarter worth $229,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its stake in Gentex by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 105,603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gentex by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,514,619 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 134,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 4.6% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 392,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after purchasing an additional 17,299 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNTX opened at $33.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.65 and a 200-day moving average of $28.97. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $34.33.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $583.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.04 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 17.23%. Analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

Several research firms have commented on GNTX. Bank of America upgraded Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

In other Gentex news, Director Kathleen Starkoff sold 4,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $147,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,841.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

