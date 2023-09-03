Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,352 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $134,379,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 7,858.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,201,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,080 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,941,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,722 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 383.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,362,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 3,224.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 925,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,630,000 after purchasing an additional 897,770 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $4,004,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,080,227.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $49.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.42. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.59 and a fifty-two week high of $51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 18.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HWM. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Read More

