Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 739,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,179 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Community Health Systems worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 10.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,718,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,219,000 after purchasing an additional 351,734 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 383.7% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 250,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 198,606 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 8.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 27,328 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 4,518.9% in the first quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 776,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 759,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 33.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 30,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CYH. Truist Financial upped their target price on Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Community Health Systems Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE CYH opened at $3.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.34 million, a P/E ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.52. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $8.01.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.52) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Health Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.