Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after purchasing an additional 21,425 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,111,000. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $501,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $1,307,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $1,078,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $363,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director William Meury sold 83,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $1,698,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $1,078,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,854.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,142 shares of company stock worth $4,874,425 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNDX opened at $19.55 on Friday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $29.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

