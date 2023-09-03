Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,008 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in IDEX by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 910.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 120.7% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 345.3% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $228.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.05. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $195.27 and a 12-month high of $246.23.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $846.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.28 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 17.65%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 33.12%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IEX. Argus upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.92.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

