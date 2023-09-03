Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,413 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,413 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 9,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on IBM. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $147.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.63. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The company has a market capitalization of $134.77 billion, a PE ratio of 68.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

