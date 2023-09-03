Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 45,107 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,107 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Altria Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Altria Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after acquiring an additional 89,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $498,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MO opened at $44.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.62 and a 200 day moving average of $45.27. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

