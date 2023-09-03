Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,774 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,774 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $411,828,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Hershey by 2,693.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,559 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hershey by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after purchasing an additional 964,019 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Hershey by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,202,000 after purchasing an additional 369,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 136.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 567,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,034,000 after buying an additional 327,965 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $213.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.81. The firm has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $211.49 and a 52-week high of $276.88.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HSY. BNP Paribas raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.11.

Get Our Latest Report on Hershey

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 117,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.58, for a total value of $30,650,374.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,138,425 shares in the company, valued at $559,369,211.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 117,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.58, for a total transaction of $30,650,374.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,138,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,369,211.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.92, for a total value of $3,704,119.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,540,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,010 shares of company stock worth $72,657,283 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.