Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lowered its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 51.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,086 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Paramount Global by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Trading Down 9.5 %

Shares of PARA stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.09. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $25.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PARA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Paramount Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.16.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PARA

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.