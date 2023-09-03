Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 201,851.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,477,000 after purchasing an additional 93,382,579 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 984.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,150,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,476 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 29,020.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,068,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,019 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $43,042,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $53.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.36 and a 200 day moving average of $59.60. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.29 and a 12-month high of $71.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.50.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Evergy had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $69,755.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

