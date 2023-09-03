Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,967 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,591 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,354,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,059,000 after acquiring an additional 465,470 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,103,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,444,000 after acquiring an additional 148,913 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 100,285.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,246,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,110,000 after acquiring an additional 26,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.18.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of O opened at $56.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $68.90.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a aug 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.2555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 5.4%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 228.36%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

