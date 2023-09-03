ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 13,498 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,498 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $6,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $622,480,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Kroger by 5,992.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,299,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228,468 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $156,126,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Kroger by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,289,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,795,000 after buying an additional 2,874,114 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Kroger by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,642,000 after buying an additional 2,552,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE:KR opened at $45.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $52.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on KR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.41.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

