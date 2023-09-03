ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 6,347 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $5,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,284,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total value of $179,100.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,789.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $686,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,458.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total transaction of $179,100.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,789.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,951 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,113 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.2 %

YUM stock opened at $129.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.31. The stock has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 48.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.84.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

