ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $7,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,526,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,233 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,610,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,806,000 after purchasing an additional 185,704 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,451 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,870,000 after purchasing an additional 50,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,433,000 after purchasing an additional 583,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $151.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.82. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.39 and a twelve month high of $157.14. The stock has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.23% and a negative return on equity of 128.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

