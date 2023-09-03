ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,316 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $5,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $1,464,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 60.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 59,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 171,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after buying an additional 63,078 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $209,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,009 shares in the company, valued at $839,916.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 34,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $899,485.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,335,754.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $209,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,009 shares in the company, valued at $839,916.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,397,405. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.94.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MRO stock opened at $27.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.31. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.37.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.62%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

