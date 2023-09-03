ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 113,474 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 535,808 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,474 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $6,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 53,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 55,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 204,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

HBAN opened at $11.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.53. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 15.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Huntington Bancshares

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $146,991.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 594,564 shares in the company, valued at $7,116,931.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.