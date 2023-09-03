Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,746 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PWR opened at $212.36 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $123.25 and a one year high of $212.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 3.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

PWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.91.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

