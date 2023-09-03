Ramsay Health Care Limited (RMYHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 5th

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0354 per share on Monday, October 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th.
Ramsay Health Care Price Performance
Shares of RMYHY opened at $7.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.04. Ramsay Health Care has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36.
About Ramsay Health Care
