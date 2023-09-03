Ramsay Health Care Limited (RMYHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 5th

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0354 per share on Monday, October 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th.

Ramsay Health Care Price Performance

Shares of RMYHY opened at $7.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.04. Ramsay Health Care has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36.

Get Ramsay Health Care alerts:

About Ramsay Health Care

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company also offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 532 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Ramsay Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramsay Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.