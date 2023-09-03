Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF (RTAI) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on September 7th

Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF (BATS:RTAI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0524 per share on Thursday, September 7th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th.

Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF Price Performance

BATS RTAI opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average of $20.31.

Get Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF (BATS:RTAI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.18% of Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF

The Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF (RTAI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively selects US municipal bond closed-end funds (CEFs), seeking to provide current income. RTAI was launched on Oct 21, 2020 and is managed by Rareview Funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.