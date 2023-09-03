Rathbones Group PLC Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 795,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,309 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.3% of Rathbones Group PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $123,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $160.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $417.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $181.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.50.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.75.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

