Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Reduces Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 29,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,175,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,131,000 after buying an additional 56,042 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 795,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,367,000 after buying an additional 33,309 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,821,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,754,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,106,000 after buying an additional 56,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.75.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $160.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.50. The stock has a market cap of $417.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.36%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

